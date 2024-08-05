Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 08/08/2024

July runoff in the Missouri River basin above Sioux City, Iowa was 2.8 million acre-feet, 85% of average with below-average runoff in the upper three reaches and above-average runoff in the lower three reaches. The annual runoff forecast above Sioux City, Iowa is 23.9 MAF, 93% of average. “July brought warmer and drier weather to the Missouri River Basin,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.