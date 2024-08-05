Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 08/08/2024

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 08/08/2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    July runoff in the Missouri River basin above Sioux City, Iowa was 2.8 million acre-feet, 85% of average with below-average runoff in the upper three reaches and above-average runoff in the lower three reaches. The annual runoff forecast above Sioux City, Iowa is 23.9 MAF, 93% of average. “July brought warmer and drier weather to the Missouri River Basin,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 14:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81956
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110497888.mp3
    Length: 00:30:30
    Artist Missouri River Water Management Division
    Year 2024
    Genre Spoken, Podcast
    Location: OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 08/08/2024, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dams
    Drought
    Reservoir
    Missouri River
    Runoff

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download