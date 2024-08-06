AFN Aviano Radio News: Exercise 31/48 at Aviano AB

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on exercise 31/48 at Aviano Air Base, Italy. This exercise creates an opportunity for F-15, F-16, and F-35 squadrons assigned to the 31st and 48th Fighter Wings to optimize and strengthen interoperability between 4th and 5th generation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 10:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81954
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110497315.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
