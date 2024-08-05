Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Primo Specto 24-1

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.09.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 606th Air Control Squadron hosting Exercise Primo Specto 24-1 at Cellina Meduna, Italy, from July 15-19, 2024. With the U.S. Air Force prioritizing a “Mission over Function” mindset designed to produce mission-ready Airmen equipped for the great power competition, the team at the 606th ACS is doing their part with field exercises like Primo Specto, which aligns with the Air Force vision and prepares individuals with the expertise and versatile skillsets required to win in various operational scenarios. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 10:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81953
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110497299.mp3
    Length: 00:03:00
    Year 2024
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    606th ACS
    AFN Aviano
    Primo Specto

