    Soldier On: Ending Veteran Homelessness S14:E5 - Soldier For Life Podcast - 23 July 2024

    UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Audio by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    Soldier On is a nonprofit organization based in western Massachusetts that is committed to ending veteran homelessness by providing needs-based housing, direct supportive services, and temporary financial assistance to veterans who are at-risk of homelessness. On this episode of the Soldier For Life Podcast, COL Jarrett Thomas chats with Soldier On CEO, Mr. Bruce Buckley, about Soldier On and its efforts to help put an end to veteran homelessness.

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 15:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:35:41
    Soldier For Life
    Soldier For Life Podcast

