Military Spouse Employment Initiatives w/ LTG Kevin Vereen S14:E2 - SFL Podcast - 14 May 2024

In this Soldier For Life Podcast episode, COL Jarrett Thomas talks with LTG Kevin Vereen, the U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9, to talk about the many ways the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Army are working to help improve the quality of life of our military families and, more specifically, the employment opportunities for our military spouses.
|05.14.2024
|08.08.2024 14:59
|Newscasts
|81925
|Length:
|00:29:46
|2024
