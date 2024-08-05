Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Spouse Employment Initiatives w/ LTG Kevin Vereen S14:E2 - SFL Podcast - 14 May 2024

    Military Spouse Employment Initiatives w/ LTG Kevin Vereen S14:E2 - SFL Podcast - 14 May 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Audio by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    In this Soldier For Life Podcast episode, COL Jarrett Thomas talks with LTG Kevin Vereen, the U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9, to talk about the many ways the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Army are working to help improve the quality of life of our military families and, more specifically, the employment opportunities for our military spouses.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 14:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81925
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110495677.mp3
    Length: 00:29:46
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Spouse Employment Initiatives w/ LTG Kevin Vereen S14:E2 - SFL Podcast - 14 May 2024, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier For Life
    Soldier For Life Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download