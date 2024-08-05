Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN ROTA MORNING JOE WITH THE CO RADIO SHOW 08AUG24

    SPAIN

    08.08.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Blake  

    AFN Rota

    ROTA, Spain (Aug 8, 2024) Capt. Teague Suarez, commanding officer, Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain joins AFN Rota for his monthly radio show accompanied by the installation's Security Officer Lt. Eric Leigh and Assistant Security Officer Lt. j.g. Eric Miller. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner D. Blake)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN ROTA MORNING JOE WITH THE CO RADIO SHOW 08AUG24, by PO2 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Security
    AFN
    AFN Rota
    NAVSTAROTA. 6th Fleet
    Morning Joe with the CO

