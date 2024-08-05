ROTA, Spain (Aug 8, 2024) Capt. Teague Suarez, commanding officer, Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain joins AFN Rota for his monthly radio show accompanied by the installation's Security Officer Lt. Eric Leigh and Assistant Security Officer Lt. j.g. Eric Miller. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner D. Blake)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 05:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81907
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110493903.mp3
|Length:
|00:39:30
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN ROTA MORNING JOE WITH THE CO RADIO SHOW 08AUG24, by PO2 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.