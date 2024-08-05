AFN ROTA MORNING JOE WITH THE CO RADIO SHOW 08AUG24

ROTA, Spain (Aug 8, 2024) Capt. Teague Suarez, commanding officer, Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain joins AFN Rota for his monthly radio show accompanied by the installation's Security Officer Lt. Eric Leigh and Assistant Security Officer Lt. j.g. Eric Miller. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner D. Blake)