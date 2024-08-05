240806-N-JO823-1001 A radio spot informing residents about the track and field clinic held as part of the Olympic Champions tour on Cooper Field. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications Specialist Natasha ChevalierLosada)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 13:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81886
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110489613.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Track and Field Clinic - Olympic Champions Tour, by PO3 Natasha ChevalierLosada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.