NAPLES, Italy (July 30, 2024) Radio spot highlighting USO's Taste of Home event. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Foote)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 05:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81858
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110485621.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Taste of Home Spot, by PO3 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.