    Missing And Not Forgotten - Episode 3 - Chaplain (Capt.) Emil Kapaun 2 of 3

    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Audio by Sean Everette 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    “Missing And Not Forgotten” is the official podcast of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Our mission is to find, recover, and identify American personnel still missing from our past wars and conflicts and return them to their families.

    This is the second of three episodes in which we talk about Army Chaplain (Capt.) Emil Kapaun, a Medal of Honor recipient who was lost as a prisoner of war during the Korean War and accounted for March 2, 2021. This episode features Dr. Veronica Keyes, DPAA's out-going Korean War Identification Project lead, and Kristen Grow, the in-coming KWIP lead, who will talk about the DPAA laboratory and the science behind the chaplain's identification.

    Music:
    Song: Man Of War
    Artist: Aaron Paul Low
    Music from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!):
    https://uppbeat.io/t/aaron-paul-low/man-of-war
    License code: AVZL4RNKVPAYUAZC

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missing And Not Forgotten - Episode 3 - Chaplain (Capt.) Emil Kapaun 2 of 3, by Sean Everette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kapaun
    Emil Kapaun
    DPAA
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
    Dr. Veronica Keyes
    Kristen Grow

