“Missing And Not Forgotten” is the official podcast of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Our mission is to find, recover, and identify American personnel still missing from our past wars and conflicts and return them to their families.
This is the second of three episodes in which we talk about Army Chaplain (Capt.) Emil Kapaun, a Medal of Honor recipient who was lost as a prisoner of war during the Korean War and accounted for March 2, 2021. This episode features Dr. Veronica Keyes, DPAA's out-going Korean War Identification Project lead, and Kristen Grow, the in-coming KWIP lead, who will talk about the DPAA laboratory and the science behind the chaplain's identification.
Music:
Song: Man Of War
Artist: Aaron Paul Low
Music from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!):
https://uppbeat.io/t/aaron-paul-low/man-of-war
License code: AVZL4RNKVPAYUAZC
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2024 10:19
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|81854
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110484388.mp3
|Length:
|00:20:54
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Missing And Not Forgotten - Episode 3 - Chaplain (Capt.) Emil Kapaun 2 of 3, by Sean Everette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
