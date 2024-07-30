Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 19 - Physical Fitness

    FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    122nd Fighter Wing

    Physical fitness is an integral part of being a U.S. service member, but it doesn’t have to be a chore! Join us for an in-depth conversation on increasing your cardio and physical endurance, getting that run time down, and lifestyle tips to support physical longevity and health.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.02.2024 16:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:24:55
    Artist 122 FW
    Album Blacksnake Bytes
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 19 - Physical Fitness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    fitness
    122 fighter wing
    Blacksnake Bytes

