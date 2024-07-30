AFN Aviano Radio News: CDC Updates for Dog Travel

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the updates recently announced by the Center for Disease Control pertaining to the importation of dogs into the United States and how these changes will affect the families of Aviano Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2024 11:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81823
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110480611.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Radio News
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
