AFN Aviano Radio News: CDC Updates for Dog Travel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/81823" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the updates recently announced by the Center for Disease Control pertaining to the importation of dogs into the United States and how these changes will affect the families of Aviano Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)