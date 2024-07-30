Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breaking Doctrine - Episode 62 - The Harding Project

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Audio by Randi Stenson 

    Mission Command Center of Excellence

    Harding Project Director Lt. Col. Zach Griffiths; Army University's Trent Lythgoe, Ph.D.; and Combined Arms Doctrine Directorate Director Rich Creed join host Lt. Col. Lisa Becker to discuss advancing the profession of arms through professional writing and discourse. They examine myths about writing, offer tips to improve writing, and share information about writing initiatives offered by The Harding Project.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breaking Doctrine - Episode 62 - The Harding Project, by Randi Stenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Harding Project; branch journal; doctrine; Profession

