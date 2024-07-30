In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by former WA National Guard Inspector General, COL Richard Kelling, Ret. who is now the Assistant to the Assistant Director of the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs. Make sure you tune in to learn more about the benefits and assistance the WDVA offers.
➡Learn more about the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs here: https://www.dva.wa.gov/
➡Don't forget to like, subscribe and turn on the bell notification to be notified of future Raven Conversations video podcasts.
➡Keep up with what's going on in the Washington National Guard by following us on social media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/washingtonguard
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wanationalguard
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 15:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81779
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110476354.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:30
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 121 - Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs, with COL Richard Kelling, Ret., by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.