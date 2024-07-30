Raven Conversations: Episode 121 - Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs, with COL Richard Kelling, Ret.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/81779" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by former WA National Guard Inspector General, COL Richard Kelling, Ret. who is now the Assistant to the Assistant Director of the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs. Make sure you tune in to learn more about the benefits and assistance the WDVA offers.



➡Learn more about the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs here: https://www.dva.wa.gov/



➡Don't forget to like, subscribe and turn on the bell notification to be notified of future Raven Conversations video podcasts.



➡Keep up with what's going on in the Washington National Guard by following us on social media:



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/washingtonguard



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wanationalguard