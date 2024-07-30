Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raven Conversations: Episode 121 - Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs, with COL Richard Kelling, Ret.

    Raven Conversations: Episode 121 - Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs, with COL Richard Kelling, Ret.

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Audio by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by former WA National Guard Inspector General, COL Richard Kelling, Ret. who is now the Assistant to the Assistant Director of the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs. Make sure you tune in to learn more about the benefits and assistance the WDVA offers.

    ➡Learn more about the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs here: https://www.dva.wa.gov/

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 15:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81779
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110476354.mp3
    Length: 00:17:30
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 121 - Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs, with COL Richard Kelling, Ret., by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Podcast
    Public Affairs
    Washington
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard

