This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers Wolfwrex, an organization aimed to advance the base, and Joint Combined Exchange Training between the 8th Fighter Wing, SOCKOR, the 353rd Special Operations Wing, Republic of Korea Air Mobility and Reconnaissance Command, and the 51st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 02:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81756
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110474885.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Wolfwerx and Joint Combined Exchange Training, by SSgt Kristal Munguia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.