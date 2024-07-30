Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Wolfwerx and Joint Combined Exchange Training

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.31.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia 

    AFN Kunsan

    This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers Wolfwrex, an organization aimed to advance the base, and Joint Combined Exchange Training between the 8th Fighter Wing, SOCKOR, the 353rd Special Operations Wing, Republic of Korea Air Mobility and Reconnaissance Command, and the 51st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Wolfwerx and Joint Combined Exchange Training, by SSgt Kristal Munguia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

