    Chevrons - Ep 037 - Running with Purpose

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    On this episode of Chevrons, we meet U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Thomas Mannion. Mannion is an Intel Analyst with the 203rd Intelligence Squadron based at Cape Cod, Massachusetts. He is a four-time veteran of the Boston Marathon and has run marathons in New York and London. Running parallel to his passion for long distance running is his dedication for causes that help others. Along the way, he relies on the tools and techniques he uses in preparing for races and applies them in other areas of his life, both in and out of uniform.

    Listen to this episode anywhere you stream your podcasts!
    Follow along on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube @chevrons.podcast!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 15:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81717
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110467179.mp3
    Length: 00:53:10
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chevrons - Ep 037 - Running with Purpose, by A1C Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    challenge
    marathon
    running
    training
    perseverance
    chevrons

