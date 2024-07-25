Chevrons - Ep 037 - Running with Purpose

On this episode of Chevrons, we meet U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Thomas Mannion. Mannion is an Intel Analyst with the 203rd Intelligence Squadron based at Cape Cod, Massachusetts. He is a four-time veteran of the Boston Marathon and has run marathons in New York and London. Running parallel to his passion for long distance running is his dedication for causes that help others. Along the way, he relies on the tools and techniques he uses in preparing for races and applies them in other areas of his life, both in and out of uniform.
