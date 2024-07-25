Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rodney Atkins' radio liner for AFN Sigonella

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    05.17.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Maria Alvarez 

    AFN Sigonella

    240723-N-BY095-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 23, 2024) Country music singer and songwriter Rodney Atkins lands his voice to radio liner spotlighting American Forces Network Sigonella radio station during his visit to Naval Air Station Sigonella, May 17, 2024. AFN Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maria I. Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 09:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81703
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110465897.mp3
    Length: 00:00:18
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    radio
    NAS Sigonella
    liner
    Rodney Atkins
    AFN Sigonella

