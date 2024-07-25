AFN Aviano Radio News: Creating Strong Partnerships

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Maintenance Group's initiative to send teams of Airmen, NCOs, Senior NCOs, and Officers to various neighboring NATO countries to build relationships, share knowledge, exchange tactics and provide insights on operational aircraft maintenance. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio II)
