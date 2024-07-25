Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Creating Strong Partnerships

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.26.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Maintenance Group's initiative to send teams of Airmen, NCOs, Senior NCOs, and Officers to various neighboring NATO countries to build relationships, share knowledge, exchange tactics and provide insights on operational aircraft maintenance. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio II)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 10:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:50
    Year 2024
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
