A 30 second spot about the new CDC Dog shipping regulations. (Defense Media Activity audio by SSgt Sari Seibert)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 09:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81686
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110463225.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New CDC Dog Shipping Regulations- Spot, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.