Radio news highlighting President Biden dropping out of presidential. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 06:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81680
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110463043.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - President Biden Drops Out of Race, by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.