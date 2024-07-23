A radio spot covering "A Day at the Lake" hosted by the 86th Force Support Squadron on Aug. 10 at Gelterswoog Lake in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Defense Media Activity Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2024 06:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81678
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110462997.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Day at the Lake, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.