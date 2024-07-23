Missouri River Basin Water Management - Fort Peck Test Flows - Weekly Call - 07/24/24

The average daily release rate from Fort Peck is 8,000 cfs and monitoring of pallid sturgeon continues. Irrigators asked about the Wolf Point gauge and USACE will be talking to the USGS to get more information on the gauge. Monitoring of the from the test such as pool levels, erosion, dam safety, etc., will continue once the test is complete later this fall.
