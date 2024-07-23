Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Career Check Up and The Hatch Act- KMC Update

    Career Check Up and The Hatch Act- KMC Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.24.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A KMC Update about the Career Check Up program hosted by the Army Community Service and The Hatch Act, a u.s. federal law designed to maintain the integrity of the civil service. (Defense Media Activity audio by SSgt Sari Seibert)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.25.2024 09:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81662
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110460520.mp3
    Length: 00:02:12
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Career Check Up and The Hatch Act- KMC Update, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Hatch Act
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    KMC Update
    Army ACS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download