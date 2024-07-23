Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Relay for Life

    Radio Spot - Relay for Life

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    07.24.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A radio spot covering a "Relay for Life" walking fundraiser hosted by Landstuhl Regional Medical Center for anyone who has been impacted by cancer in any way on Sept. 7, 2024, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Defense Media Activity Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 05:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81655
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110460486.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Relay for Life, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Radio
    Cancer
    Awareness
    DMA
    Kaiserslautern

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download