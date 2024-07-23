Radio Spot - Relay for Life

A radio spot covering a "Relay for Life" walking fundraiser hosted by Landstuhl Regional Medical Center for anyone who has been impacted by cancer in any way on Sept. 7, 2024, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (Defense Media Activity Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|07.24.2024
|07.24.2024 05:09
|Newscasts
|81655
|2407/DOD_110460486.mp3
|00:00:15
|2024
|Blues
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|4
|0
|0
