Listen to John Holland as he shares his valuable insight on "Values and Leading". John serves as Director of the Intelligence Oversight Directorate for the Department of Defense.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 16:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81647
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110459074.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:17
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Coach Approach - Episode 6 John Phillip Holland, by Aaron Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.