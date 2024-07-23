Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Gaming Aviano Spot

    Air Force Gaming Aviano Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.23.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio spot advertising two events for Air Force Gaming Aviano happening in August, 2024 at Aviano Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.24.2024 05:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81639
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110458543.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Radio Spot
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Gaming Aviano Spot, by SrA Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Video Games
    Community
    AFG
    Wyvern Nation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download