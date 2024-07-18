Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Thracian Viper 24

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.17.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 555th Fighter Squadron's participation in bilateral exercise Thracian Viper 24 in Bulgaria. This annual exercise brings together U.S. and Bulgarian forces to enhance interoperability and operational readiness through coordinated flight training, tactical simulations and shared tactics. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sergeant Thomas Sjoberg)

