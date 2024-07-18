American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 555th Fighter Squadron's participation in bilateral exercise Thracian Viper 24 in Bulgaria. This annual exercise brings together U.S. and Bulgarian forces to enhance interoperability and operational readiness through coordinated flight training, tactical simulations and shared tactics. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sergeant Thomas Sjoberg)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 08:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81604
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110450841.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Thracian Viper 24, by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.