    Inside the Castle - People First Series - E4-St Paul District Regulatory Division People First Committee

    UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Today’s episode is the fourth in our “People First” series with guest host Marie Kopka. During this series, Inside the Castle will be celebrating unity, empowerment and the Corps great asset, our people!

    In this episode, Inside the Castle learns about the People First Committee in the Regulatory Division of the St. Paul District with Meghan McKinney and Rachel Gralnek, the People First Committee leaders.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 11:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:22:46
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle - People First Series - E4-St Paul District Regulatory Division People First Committee, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

