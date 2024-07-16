Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Benelux Newsbreak: NEW AIR DEFENSE ROTATIONAL MODEL and GHENT FEST

    SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    07.17.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval 

    AFN Benelux

    American Forces Network Benelux reports on current and past events, NATO's approval of the new air defense rotational model and the Ghent Festivities, July 17, 2024, for a radio broadcast out of SHAPE, Belgium. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airmen Alexis Sandoval and Arron Edwards)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 11:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81556
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110446300.mp3
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Benelux Newsbreak: NEW AIR DEFENSE ROTATIONAL MODEL and GHENT FEST, by SrA Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    missiles
    air defense
    Belgium
    shape

