STUTTGART, Germany (June 28, 2024) Radio spot advertising for the USAG Stuttgart Family & MWR Galaxy Bowling Center's weekly specials. (Audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kallysta Mikulsky and Staff Sergeant Marie Alth)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 06:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81545
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110445761.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - GBEC Weekly Specials, by SSG Marie Alth and PO2 Kallysta M Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.