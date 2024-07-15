Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents conducted a cleanup along Sherman Avenue. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raphael McCorey)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 15:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81534
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110444316.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, News: Sherman Ave Cleanup, by PO3 Raphael McCorey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.