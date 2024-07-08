Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fox Chatter - Episode 10

    Fox Chatter - Episode 10

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EASTOVER, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson  

    169th Fighter Wing

    Col. Michael Ferrario, the 169th Fighter Wing commander, provides updates to Swamp Fox Airmen during his monthly podcast. The July expisode features SSgt. Emily Fox of the 245 ATCS talking about being the first qualified landing zone officer for the wing and SSgt Mitch Dunkin providing intelligence updates.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 14:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81498
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110438691.mp3
    Length: 00:40:19
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: EASTOVER, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Chatter - Episode 10, by SMSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    McEntire JNGB
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG
    169FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT