Col. Michael Ferrario, the 169th Fighter Wing commander, provides updates to Swamp Fox Airmen during his monthly podcast. The July expisode features SSgt. Emily Fox of the 245 ATCS talking about being the first qualified landing zone officer for the wing and SSgt Mitch Dunkin providing intelligence updates.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 14:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81498
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110438691.mp3
|Length:
|00:40:19
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|EASTOVER, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fox Chatter - Episode 10, by SMSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT