NCO Journal Podcast Episode 75 - Female Senior NCO Presence in the Army

CSM Marisa Saucedo joins the NCO Journal Podcast to discuss her article, "Female Senior NCO Presence in the Army," and her deeper opinions on the subject as they relate to females in the Army, recruiting efforts, and many challenges females potentially face in the Army. With special guest CSM Tammy Everette, the commandant of NCOLCOE and the Sergeants Major Academy.