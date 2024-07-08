Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 75 - Female Senior NCO Presence in the Army

    07.10.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    CSM Marisa Saucedo joins the NCO Journal Podcast to discuss her article, "Female Senior NCO Presence in the Army," and her deeper opinions on the subject as they relate to females in the Army, recruiting efforts, and many challenges females potentially face in the Army. With special guest CSM Tammy Everette, the commandant of NCOLCOE and the Sergeants Major Academy.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 14:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:53:26
    Female
    Leadership
    NCO
    Podcast

