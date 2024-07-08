Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The FAR and Beyond | Ep 2: Modernizing the DoD Acquisition System-PPBE Reform: Interview with Ms. Margaret Boatner, DASA(SAR)

    UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    -In Episode 2 of the FAR & Beyond, the hosts interview Ms. Margaret Boatner, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Strategy and Acquisition Reform. Ms. Boatner serves as the principal advisor to the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology, focusing on the design and implementation of acquisition policy and reform initiatives. She is also responsible for leading the analysis and implementation of legislation within the Army acquisition enterprise.

    During the interview, Ms. Boatner discusses the recent report from the bipartisan commission on Planning, Programming, Budgeting, and Execution (PPBE) Reform. She highlights the fiscal challenges the Department of Defense (DoD) faces, particularly in the acquisition of software and other technologies. Ms. Boatner elaborates on various recommendations made to address these concerns and provides valuable insights into the complexities of Army acquisition and the ongoing efforts to modernize and streamline these processes.

    Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 14:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:23:44
    Location: US
    Army
    lawyer
    TJAGLCS

