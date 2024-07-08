A conversation with Shannon Washburn, school liaison, Marine Corps Community Services Lejeune-New River, and Jeff Grove, caseworker, Exceptional Family Member Program. This episode discusses the EFMP and how they can support school-aged children and their families though IEPs, 504s, a resource center and events across MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 09:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|81486
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110437960.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCCS Homefront Academy-Exceptional Family Member Program, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT