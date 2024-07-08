Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCCS Homefront Academy-Exceptional Family Member Program

    MCCS Homefront Academy-Exceptional Family Member Program

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    A conversation with Shannon Washburn, school liaison, Marine Corps Community Services Lejeune-New River, and Jeff Grove, caseworker, Exceptional Family Member Program. This episode discusses the EFMP and how they can support school-aged children and their families though IEPs, 504s, a resource center and events across MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    podcast
    Camp Lejeune
    EFMP
    School Liaison
    MCAS New River
    MCCS Lejeune-New River

