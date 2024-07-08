MCCS Homefront Academy-Exceptional Family Member Program

A conversation with Shannon Washburn, school liaison, Marine Corps Community Services Lejeune-New River, and Jeff Grove, caseworker, Exceptional Family Member Program. This episode discusses the EFMP and how they can support school-aged children and their families though IEPs, 504s, a resource center and events across MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River.