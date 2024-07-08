Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 07/11/2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/81456" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Significant rainfall led to an above average runoff in the upper Missouri River Basin. June runoff was 6.6 million acre-feet, which is 119% of average and 2.6 MAF higher than forecast.The rainfall totals exceeded 600% of normal over the 24-hour period. In response, releases from Fort Randall and Gavins Point dams were reduced, but they could not completely offset all the flooding.