Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 07/11/2024

Significant rainfall led to an above average runoff in the upper Missouri River Basin. June runoff was 6.6 million acre-feet, which is 119% of average and 2.6 MAF higher than forecast.The rainfall totals exceeded 600% of normal over the 24-hour period. In response, releases from Fort Randall and Gavins Point dams were reduced, but they could not completely offset all the flooding.
07.11.2024
07.11.2024
Newscasts
81456
2407/DOD_110436530.mp3
00:43:46
Missouri River Water Management
2024
Spoken, Podcast
OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
