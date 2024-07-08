Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 07/11/2024

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 07/11/2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Significant rainfall led to an above average runoff in the upper Missouri River Basin. June runoff was 6.6 million acre-feet, which is 119% of average and 2.6 MAF higher than forecast.The rainfall totals exceeded 600% of normal over the 24-hour period. In response, releases from Fort Randall and Gavins Point dams were reduced, but they could not completely offset all the flooding.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 16:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81456
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110436530.mp3
    Length: 00:43:46
    Artist Missouri River Water Management
    Year 2024
    Genre Spoken, Podcast
    Location: OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 07/11/2024, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Drought
    Flood
    Reservoir
    Missouri River
    Runoff

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT