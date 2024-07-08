Inside the Castle - People First Series - Episode 3 - Exploring Hidden Histories with the AANHPI Employee Resource Group

Today’s episode is the third in our “People First” series with guest host Marie Kopka. During this series, Inside the Castle will be celebrating unity, empowerment and the Corps great asset, our people!



In this episode, Inside the Castle learns about the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Heritage Month theme: “Hidden Histories” with Felix Yeung, the organizer and developer for the 2024 AANHPI Heritage Month program.



Tune in to hear what YOU can do to help the Corps tell the people side of our organizational history.



Resources mentioned in this podcast:

https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/digital/collection/p16021coll4/id/323/rec/2