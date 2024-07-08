The FAR and Beyond | Ep 0: Podcast Introduction

This introduction episode sets out what the FAR & Beyond Podcast is all about. This podcast will journey through the realm of federal acquisition and procurement law. It will bring you expert insights, interviews, and discussions to demystify the process and regulations that govern federal spending and fuel the American warfighter.



