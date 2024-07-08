Sergeant's Time Podcast Episode 09 - The Harding Project

Sgt. 1st Class Leyton Summerlin, deputy director for the Harding Project and Sgt. Maj. Jorge Rivera, instructor at the Sergeants Major Academy join the Sergeant's Time Podcast to discuss a new Army initiative to improve professional discourse among Soldiers and spark interest in reading and writing called, "The Harding Project."
