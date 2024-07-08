Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sergeant's Time Podcast Episode 09 - The Harding Project

    Sergeant's Time Podcast Episode 09 - The Harding Project

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    Sgt. 1st Class Leyton Summerlin, deputy director for the Harding Project and Sgt. Maj. Jorge Rivera, instructor at the Sergeants Major Academy join the Sergeant's Time Podcast to discuss a new Army initiative to improve professional discourse among Soldiers and spark interest in reading and writing called, "The Harding Project."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 10:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81389
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110432834.mp3
    Length: 00:49:21
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sergeant's Time Podcast Episode 09 - The Harding Project, by SSG Brandon Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Write
    Army
    Read
    Self-development
    Harding Project

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT