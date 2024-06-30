Missouri River Basin Water Management - Flood Response - Ad hoc Call - 07/06/24

The Missouri River crest is declining faster than expected. The Kansas City District remains ready to address requests for assistance. The Omaha District has one levee surveillance team on standby and is transitioning to post-flood recovery. Gavins Point Dam releases remain at 13,000 cfs.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 13:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81340
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110429099.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:48
|Artist
|Missouri River Water Management Division
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Spoken, Podcast
|Location:
|OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
