This 15-second spot publicizes a children's production of Red Riding Hood courtesy of the Missoula Children's Theater slated for Aug. 9, 2024, at Kaiserslautern Middle School on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 09:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81337
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110428580.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Missoula Children's Theater, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT