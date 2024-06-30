Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - Missoula Children's Theater

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.08.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This 15-second spot publicizes a children's production of Red Riding Hood courtesy of the Missoula Children's Theater slated for Aug. 9, 2024, at Kaiserslautern Middle School on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 09:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    TAGS

    Morale
    Missoula
    Ramstein Air Base
    Missoula Children's Theater
    Red Riding Hood

