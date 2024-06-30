Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emercency Management and the Den

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.28.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This KMC Update talks about ways you can be prepared before an emergency or disaster strikes. It also talks about the Den which services as a morale center for Airman on Ramstein Air Base.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 06:59
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emercency Management and the Den, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Emergency Management
    Ramstein Air Base
    EM
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    AFN KTN

