    KMC Update - ESSO Fueling and Health Literacy

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.03.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Carter Acton, AFN Europe reporter, speaks about fueling cars using ESSO stations in Europe. Meanwhile, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Arlinda Haliti, 86th Medical Group representative, talks about the importance of improving our health literacy. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 07:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81328
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110428465.mp3
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Health
    Fueling
    86 AW
    86th Med Group
    ESSO

