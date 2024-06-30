Bullet'n History Podcast, Ep.2 - Blue Grass and the Battle of Richmond

A short history of Blue Grass Army Depot, the Bluegrass region of Kentucky, and the Battle of Richmond in the Civil War.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2024 08:54
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|81311
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110426588.mp3
|Length:
|00:32:59
|Composer
|The Perpetual Notions
|Location:
|ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|21
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
