Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bullet'n History Podcast, Ep.2 - Blue Grass and the Battle of Richmond

    Bullet'n History Podcast, Ep.2 - Blue Grass and the Battle of Richmond

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2024

    Audio by Paul Ferguson 

    Joint Munitions Command

    A short history of Blue Grass Army Depot, the Bluegrass region of Kentucky, and the Battle of Richmond in the Civil War.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.05.2024 08:54
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 81311
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110426588.mp3
    Length: 00:32:59
    Composer The Perpetual Notions
    Location: ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bullet'n History Podcast, Ep.2 - Blue Grass and the Battle of Richmond, by Paul Ferguson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blue Grass Army Depot
    civil war history
    Battle of Richmond

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT