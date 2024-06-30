Missouri River Basin Water Management - Flood Response - Ad hoc Call - 07/04/24

The Kansas City District prepares for a slightly higher Missouri River crest to reach areas downstream of Kansas City following heavy rains and flash flooding overnight July 3. The Omaha District continues levee surveillance with fewer teams as they transition to post-flood recovery. Gavins Point Dam releases remain at 13,000 cfs.
|07.04.2024
|07.04.2024 15:44
|Newscasts
|81299
|2407/DOD_110426196.mp3
|00:18:34
|Missouri River Water Management Division
|2024
|Spoken, Podcast
|OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
|22
|0
|0
