American Forces Network Incirlik reports on the 39th Air Base Wing Change of Command on June 26, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 06:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81260
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110423867.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: 39th ABW Change of Command, by SSgt Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT