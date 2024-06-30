A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about the scientists from the Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) operational readiness department studying sleep and fatigue performance among Sailors and Marines have outfitted guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) and its crew to participate in the study while at-sea. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DOD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Brockman)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 03:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81252
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110423850.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TFNEWSCAST (3JULY24), by PO2 Julia Brockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
