The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Ep 2: Modernizing the DoD Acquisition System-PPBE Reform: Interview with Ms. Margaret Boatner, DASA(SAR)

In Episode 2 of the FAR & Beyond, the hosts interview Ms. Margaret Boatner, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Strategy and Acquisition Reform. Ms. Boatner serves as the principal advisor to the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology, focusing on the design and implementation of acquisition policy and reform initiatives. She is also responsible for leading the analysis and implementation of legislation within the Army acquisition enterprise.

During the interview, Ms. Boatner discusses the recent report from the bipartisan commission on Planning, Programming, Budgeting, and Execution (PPBE) Reform. She highlights the fiscal challenges the Department of Defense (DoD) faces, particularly in the acquisition of software and other technologies. Ms. Boatner elaborates on various recommendations made to address these concerns and provides valuable insights into the complexities of Army acquisition and the ongoing efforts to modernize and streamline these processes.

