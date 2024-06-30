The Contracting Experience - Episode 57: A Conversation with the Air Force Office of Special Investigation

In this episode, we sit down with Special Agent Chris Graham, Director of Operations, Procurement Fraud Detachment, Air Force Office of Special Investigation, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Special Agent Graham discusses the history and mission of AFOSI, his role in investigating procurement fraud, and the daily life of a Special Agent. He talks about "finding the lie" and "following the money," as well as the Procurement Fraud Triangle, which consists of pressure, rationalization, and opportunity—three elements that often comprise the psychology of a fraudster. He also shares insights into the collaboration between AFOSI and the contracting community, emphasizing the importance of cybersecurity and data protection. Tune in to hear real-life examples of fraud cases and learn how contracting professionals play a vital role in safeguarding critical resources.
If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.
Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.
|07.01.2024
|07.01.2024 15:39
|Newscasts
|81221
|2407/DOD_110420074.mp3
|00:33:35
|2024
|Blues
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|5
|0
|0
