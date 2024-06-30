Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Flood Response - Ad hoc Call - 07/01/24

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    The Kansas City District prepares for the Missouri River crest to reach the area. and the Omaha District continues supporting local communities and levee sponsors. Gavins Point Dam releases remain at 13,000 cfs.

