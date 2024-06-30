Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Flood Response - Ad hoc Call - 06/30/24

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2024

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    As the flood's crest moves down the Missouri River, following heavy rains, the Omaha and Kansas City Districts continue providing support to local communities and levee sponsors. Gavins Point Dam releases remain at 13,000 cfs. Spokespersons from state and local Emergency Response functions join the discussion.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 11:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81217
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110419451.mp3
    Length: 00:20:15
    Artist Missouri River Water Management Division
    Year 2024
    Genre Spoken, Podcast
    Location: OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
    TAGS

    Emergency Response
    Flooding
    Missouri River

