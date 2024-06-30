Missouri River Basin Water Management - Flood Response - Ad hoc Call - 06/30/24

As the flood's crest moves down the Missouri River, following heavy rains, the Omaha and Kansas City Districts continue providing support to local communities and levee sponsors. Gavins Point Dam releases remain at 13,000 cfs. Spokespersons from state and local Emergency Response functions join the discussion.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 11:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81217
|Filename:
|2407/DOD_110419451.mp3
|Length:
|00:20:15
|Artist
|Missouri River Water Management Division
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Spoken, Podcast
|Location:
|OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|28
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
